All signs point to Sam Darnold in Seattle

With Geno Smith set to be traded to the Raiders, the Seahawks need a new quarterback. It’s a pretty good bet that his name will be “Sam.”

And not current backup Sam Howell, for whom the Seahawks traded a year ago. With Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold headed to free agency on Monday, it makes plenty of sense to conclude that Darnold is the target.

In Week 16, the Seahawks saw what Darnold can do. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns — including an amazing 39-yard game winner to Justin Jefferson — in a win at Seattle. Besides, the Seahawks have already seen (during their time with Geno) that failed former Jets quarterbacks can still play at a high level.

Darnold could be something more than the name at the top of a wish list. It’s possible a deal is already in place between the Seahawks and Darnold’s agents. (Yes, it would be tampering. No, the NFL doesn’t care 999 out of 1,000 times.)

Last week, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider told PFT Live there was “no” doubt Smith would be the quarterback in 2025. In that same answer, however, Schneider said they’d be meeting with Smith’s agents to discuss a new contract that would replace the $25 million Smith was due to make this year, the final season of his three-year deal.

As one source put it on Friday night, Smith wanted $40 million per year, and the Seahawks believed they could replace him for $30 million.

We’ll eventually see whether $40 million is what Smith got from the Raiders; he’ll presumably sign a new deal on the way through the door. We’ll also see what Darnold gets, if the Seahawks go with him instead of the other Sam — who’s due to make only $1.1 million in 2025, the final year of his rookie deal.