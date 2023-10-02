Allen Lazard: Aaron Rodgers “came into the team room like Batman”

The Jets needed something, anything to help stabilize and satisfy a chronically cantankerous fanbase. They got it last night, somehow, after digging a 17-point hole against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, who was the focal point of nearly all of the ire, played well. The defense did, too. But some of the credit needs to go to the injured player who showed up on Saturday to deliver a clear and direct message to a locker room that had quickly slipped into habits of complaining and finger-pointing.

The Aaron Rodgers session made a difference, based on the way it was described by Jets receiver Allen Lazard in his post-game press conference.

“He just came into the team room like Batman, honestly,” Lazard said, after first confirming that other players had already spoken publicly about Rodgers’s visit with the team. “And it was just kind of a Hollywood-esque moment of just like Aaron Rodgers, you know, appearing. Walking. I thought he was about to fly, honestly. But, yeah, like Zach and Randall [Cobb] said, it was just all about sticking together, believing in each other. There’s gonna be rough times throughout the game, throughout the season. But just always have each other’s back, and to believe.”

They continued to believe on Sunday night, even when the Chiefs led by three scores. And the Jets nearly won. It could be the thing that propels them toward the final two games before their Week 7 bye.

When the schedule was released, 2-4 looked possible — 3-3 seemed to be the best-case scenario. After last night, 3-3 remains within reach.

Lazard said he knew Rodgers was coming, but he didn’t know when Rodgers would show up. It sounds like Rodgers did exactly what he needed to do to help settle the team down, at a time when they desperately needed it.

They were and still are in awe of him. The sooner he’s around on a regular basis, the better off the Jets will be.