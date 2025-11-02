Alvin Kamara active for Saints-Rams in Week 9

Making his first career start against the Rams on Sunday, quarterback Tyler Shough will indeed have his starting running back.

Alvin Kamara is officially active for the Week 9 contest after he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Kamara has 363 yards rushing with a rushing touchdown plus 27 catches for 147 yards so far this season.

On the other side, Puka Nacua is indeed back after missing the Rams’ Week 7 win over the Jaguars in London before the bye.

The Saints’ inactives are safety Ugo Amadi, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, offensive lineman Xavier Truss, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd.

The Rams’ inactives are quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Jarquez Hunter, cornerback Darious Williams, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, and defensive end Desjuan Johnson. That means new cornerback Roger McCreary is active after the Rams acquired him via trade earlier this week.