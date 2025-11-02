 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara active for Saints-Rams in Week 9

  
Published November 2, 2025 02:52 PM

Making his first career start against the Rams on Sunday, quarterback Tyler Shough will indeed have his starting running back.

Alvin Kamara is officially active for the Week 9 contest after he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Kamara has 363 yards rushing with a rushing touchdown plus 27 catches for 147 yards so far this season.

On the other side, Puka Nacua is indeed back after missing the Rams’ Week 7 win over the Jaguars in London before the bye.

The Saints’ inactives are safety Ugo Amadi, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, offensive lineman Xavier Truss, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd.

The Rams’ inactives are quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Jarquez Hunter, cornerback Darious Williams, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, and defensive end Desjuan Johnson. That means new cornerback Roger McCreary is active after the Rams acquired him via trade earlier this week.