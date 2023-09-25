Alvin Kamara back with Saints after three-game suspension

Saints running back Alvin Kamara can return from his three-game suspension and get to work with the team today.

Kamara celebrated his return on social media.

Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the season after he pleaded no contest to breach of the peace in connection with a beating that left a man hospitalized. Kamara acknowledged he was “completely wrong” for his actions, which took place in Las Vegas the day before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The Saints’ offense is in a state of flux after quarterback Derek Carr suffered an injured throwing shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. The 2-1 Saints would love to see Kamara come in and make an immediate impact, starting on Sunday with a big divisional game against the Buccaneers.