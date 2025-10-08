Alvin Kamara hurts ankle in practice, “nothing concerning” for Week 6

Running back Alvin Kamara’s name was among those mentioned by Saints head coach Kellen Moore when he discussed injuries at the start of a Wednesday press conference.

Kamara was a limited participant in practice due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the session. Moore called it “a little something” and said that it is “nothing concerning” as they move toward Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Kamara has 73 carries for 283 yards and a touchdown on the ground this season. He also has 17 catches for 77 yards.

Moore said that guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), guard Trevor Penning (ankle), safety Justin Reid (concussion), and defensive end Chase Young (calf) were also limited participants in practice.