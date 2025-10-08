 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara hurts ankle in practice, “nothing concerning” for Week 6

  
Published October 8, 2025 04:55 PM

Running back Alvin Kamara’s name was among those mentioned by Saints head coach Kellen Moore when he discussed injuries at the start of a Wednesday press conference.

Kamara was a limited participant in practice due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the session. Moore called it “a little something” and said that it is “nothing concerning” as they move toward Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Kamara has 73 carries for 283 yards and a touchdown on the ground this season. He also has 17 catches for 77 yards.

Moore said that guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), guard Trevor Penning (ankle), safety Justin Reid (concussion), and defensive end Chase Young (calf) were also limited participants in practice.