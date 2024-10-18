 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

bye_weeks.jpg
Harrison: NFL seasons should include two bye weeks
nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

bye_weeks.jpg
Harrison: NFL seasons should include two bye weeks
nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara: I can’t blame fans for leaving early, I’d leave too

  
Published October 18, 2024 08:30 AM

In the early days of the Saints franchise, there were times when fans would wear paper bags over their heads to register their displeasure with the team’s play.

There weren’t any paper bags in sight at the Superdome on Thursday night, but there were a lot of empty seats by the end of the Broncos’ 33-10 win. Running back Alvin Kamara said it was the first time in his eight years with the Saints that he’d seen the stadium clear out before a game was over and said he understood why fans were “fed up” with a fifth straight loss.

“Our play is unacceptable and, two, the dome being empty or emptying out — I think I saw some fans leaving in the second quarter — that’s unacceptable,” Kamara said in his postgame media session. “I don’t blame the fans, it’s on us. They come to see us play and perform and when we don’t perform, that’s the results you get. But I’ve never experienced that and if I was a fan, I’d leave too because it’s not good enough right now.”

Kamara’s postgame comments went beyond the fans to talking about how sustained runs like the Saints are on now can lead to major changes for a franchise. It’s not hard to see how a few more losses would lead to heated discussions about coaching changes and major roster moves, so everyone in New Orleans should be looking for a way to turn things around as quickly as possible.