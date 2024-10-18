Alvin Kamara: I can’t blame fans for leaving early, I’d leave too

In the early days of the Saints franchise, there were times when fans would wear paper bags over their heads to register their displeasure with the team’s play.

There weren’t any paper bags in sight at the Superdome on Thursday night, but there were a lot of empty seats by the end of the Broncos’ 33-10 win. Running back Alvin Kamara said it was the first time in his eight years with the Saints that he’d seen the stadium clear out before a game was over and said he understood why fans were “fed up” with a fifth straight loss.

“Our play is unacceptable and, two, the dome being empty or emptying out — I think I saw some fans leaving in the second quarter — that’s unacceptable,” Kamara said in his postgame media session. “I don’t blame the fans, it’s on us. They come to see us play and perform and when we don’t perform, that’s the results you get. But I’ve never experienced that and if I was a fan, I’d leave too because it’s not good enough right now.”

Kamara’s postgame comments went beyond the fans to talking about how sustained runs like the Saints are on now can lead to major changes for a franchise. It’s not hard to see how a few more losses would lead to heated discussions about coaching changes and major roster moves, so everyone in New Orleans should be looking for a way to turn things around as quickly as possible.