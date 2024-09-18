Alvin Kamara lands NFC offensive player of the week

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a frequent visitor to the end zone in Dallas last Sunday.

Kamara ran for three touchdowns and caught a fourth to power the Saints’ 44-19 rout of the Cowboys in Week Two. The four touchdowns weren’t a career high for Kamara as he had six in a 2020 win over the Vikings, but they did make him an easy choice for one of the league’s weekly awards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Kamara has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the third time Kamara has taken the honors with a 2021 game joining the six-touchdown effort on the honor roll.

Kamara and the Saints will try to move to 3-0 against the Eagles this weekend.