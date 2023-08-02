Alvin Kamara meeting with Roger Goodell today

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is scheduled to visit the league office today regarding his potential suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Kamara is expected to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kamara pleaded no contest to breach of the peace and settled a civil case brought by a man who says Kamara and others seriously injured him in an attack in Las Vegas on the eve of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

League policies dictate that the league proposes a punishment and Judge Sue L. Robinson conducts a hearing to determine whether Kamara violated league policies and if so what punishment he should receive. The NFL can decide on an appeal to Robinson’s ruling.

Kamara and the NFL could also reach a settlement in which both parties agree on the discipline he will face.