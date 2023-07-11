 Skip navigation
Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge

  
Published July 11, 2023 02:00 PM

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his alleged role in a 2022 Las Vegas fight, 8News Now reports.

Kamara is required to complete community service and pay the victim $100,000 for medical bills, according to the Las Vegas TV station.

He still faces possible punishment from the NFL under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Kamara and three other men, including Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The men are accused of hitting and kicking another man after he and Kamara got into a dispute outside a hotel elevator during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara entered a plea of not guilty in March.

The victim filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana seeking $10 million in damages and a jury trial.

Kamara is entering his seventh season in the NFL. The five-time Pro Bowler has 8,888 career scrimmage yards and 71 total touchdowns.