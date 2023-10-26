Alvin Kamara returns for a full practice with Saints

The Saints would like to see their offense find better footing as soon as possible and having running back Alvin Kamara at full strength would be a good development on that front.

It’s good news, then, that Kamara was back to full practice participation on Thursday. Kamara was out of practice entirely on Wednesday because of an illness and the turnaround should put him firmly on track to play against the Colts this weekend.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) also moved in the right direction as he went from limited to full participation, but safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) went from limited to out of practice. Offensive lineman James Hurst (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day.

Cornerback Alonte Taylor (hip), tight end Jimmy Graham (illness), and guard Max Garcia (illness) were added to the report as limited participants. Tackle Landon Young (hip), linebacker Demario Davis (knee), safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot), safety Marcus Maye (hamstring, illness), and quarterback Taysom Hill (chest) were also listed as limited.