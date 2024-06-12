 Skip navigation
Alvin Kamara sees “a lot of opportunity” in Klint Kubiak’s offense

  
Published June 12, 2024 09:14 AM

Running back Alvin Kamara didn’t attend the voluntary portions of the Saints offseason work, so he got his first full taste of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s scheme at Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice.

Kamara had a playbook and he was able to remain in contact with the team, but said “it’s different when you go do it.” There will be a lot more on-field work to do before Kamara fully harnesses the offense, but he’s already seeing a lot of way to make an impact on games.

“Run looks, pass looks — everything is intentional about this offense,” Kamara said, via the team’s website. “You know what you’re doing, why you’re doing it and when you’re doing it. There’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of movement. There’s a lot of opportunity for you to make a play when your number is called. Even when you know there’s a play for another guy, I think there’s a lot of room in this offense to still be open and available to get a ball or to make an impact on a play.”

Kubiak came to the Saints from the 49ers, so it’s only natural to think he’ll try to mimic some of what the team does with Christian McCaffrey. Kamara might not be able to come up with the same numbers, but anything in the ballpark would serve the Saints well this season.