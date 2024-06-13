 Skip navigation
Alvin Kamara skips final minicamp practice for contract-related reasons

  
Published June 13, 2024 01:48 PM

Saints running back Alvin Kamara left for his summer break ahead of the rest of the team on Thursday.

Kamara made his first appearance of the offseason for the team’s mandatory minicamp, but he did not take part in the final practice session on Thursday. Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that Kamara was present for the walkthrough before leaving the facility.

Allen did not share a reason why Kamara did not practice, but his agent Brad Cicala told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Kamara left for contract-related reasons.

Kamara has a base salary of $10.2 million for the 2024 season and a cap number of more than $18 million. He has an unguaranteed $22.4 million salary for the final year of his current deal in 2025. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports the team and Kamara have had contract talks, but that there has not been much progress made in those discussions.