 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amari Cooper ends Raiders comeback, elects to retire

  
Published September 4, 2025 02:33 PM

As it turns out, Amari Cooper won’t be playing for the Raiders in 2025.

According to NFL Media, Cooper has informed the Raiders of his decision to retire.

Cooper, 31, just signed with Las Vegas las week after spending the offseason on the open market. It marked a return to the franchise that drafted him at No. 4 overall in 2015 before the club traded him to Dallas midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper even told reporters that he felt he had “unfinished business” with the franchise and still had “some juice left.”

But Cooper instead was struggling to ramp up, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero notes, since rejoining the Raiders last week.

Cooper ends his career having played 154 games with 143 starts for the Raiders, Cowboys, Browns, and Bills. He reached a career-high 1,250 yards in 2023 with Cleveland, helping the club reach the postseason with quarterback Joe Flacco.

In 2024, Cooper was traded to Buffalo midseason and caught 20 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns in eight games.

Cooper totaled seven seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. He was Pro Bowler five times — twice with the Raiders, twice with the Cowboys, and once with the Browns.