Amari Cooper ends Raiders comeback, elects to retire

As it turns out, Amari Cooper won’t be playing for the Raiders in 2025.

According to NFL Media, Cooper has informed the Raiders of his decision to retire.

Cooper, 31, just signed with Las Vegas las week after spending the offseason on the open market. It marked a return to the franchise that drafted him at No. 4 overall in 2015 before the club traded him to Dallas midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper even told reporters that he felt he had “unfinished business” with the franchise and still had “some juice left.”

But Cooper instead was struggling to ramp up, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero notes, since rejoining the Raiders last week.

Cooper ends his career having played 154 games with 143 starts for the Raiders, Cowboys, Browns, and Bills. He reached a career-high 1,250 yards in 2023 with Cleveland, helping the club reach the postseason with quarterback Joe Flacco.

In 2024, Cooper was traded to Buffalo midseason and caught 20 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns in eight games.

Cooper totaled seven seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. He was Pro Bowler five times — twice with the Raiders, twice with the Cowboys, and once with the Browns.