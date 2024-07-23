Amari Cooper gets a raise as Browns’ veterans report to camp

It’s veteran reporting day in Cleveland, and wide receiver Amari Cooper is ready to go, after the Browns made it worth his while.

Cooper is getting a $5 million raise and the team is guaranteeing his salary for this season, according to multiple reports.

No years were added to Cooper’s contract, so he remains on track to hit free agency in March of 2025. With a strong season in 2024, Cooper will set himself up for a big payday in eight months.

Despite the Browns’ revolving cast of quarterbacks, the 30-year-old Cooper had a career-high 1,250 receiving yards last season. He has been Cleveland’s best offensive player since arriving in a trade two years ago, and now the Browns are rewarding him for that.