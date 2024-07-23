 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
nbc_pftpm_jamarchase_240723.jpg
Bengals ‘being cheap’, Chase deal unlikely
nbc_pftpm_18gameseason_240723.jpg
Florio: 18-game NFL seasons are ‘inevitable’
nbc_pftpm_hassanreddick_240723.jpg
Reddick reportedly won’t attend Jets training camp

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Amari Cooper gets a raise as Browns’ veterans report to camp

  
Published July 23, 2024 03:21 PM

It’s veteran reporting day in Cleveland, and wide receiver Amari Cooper is ready to go, after the Browns made it worth his while.

Cooper is getting a $5 million raise and the team is guaranteeing his salary for this season, according to multiple reports.

No years were added to Cooper’s contract, so he remains on track to hit free agency in March of 2025. With a strong season in 2024, Cooper will set himself up for a big payday in eight months.

Despite the Browns’ revolving cast of quarterbacks, the 30-year-old Cooper had a career-high 1,250 receiving yards last season. He has been Cleveland’s best offensive player since arriving in a trade two years ago, and now the Browns are rewarding him for that.