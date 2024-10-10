 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_texanspatriots_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Texans vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_steelersraiders_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Steelers vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_cardinalspackers_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_texanspatriots_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Texans vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_steelersraiders_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Steelers vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_cardinalspackers_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amari Cooper isn’t thinking about being traded

  
Published October 10, 2024 12:41 PM

As the Browns sink into a potential lost season, could they be tempted to trade receiver Amari Cooper?

Asked about the possibility by reporters on Thursday, Cooper said (via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com) that he hasn’t thought about being traded, since he’s focused solely on winning.

If the Browns don’t start winning soon, it’ll be time for the Browns — and for Cooper — to think about a making a deal to the highest bidder. He’s in the last year of his contract. And with the Browns ball-and-chained by Deshaun Watson’s contract, it makes sense to stockpile low-cost players in the form of extra draft picks.

Cooper has been traded twice before, by the Raiders to the Cowboys during the 2018 season and by the Cowboys to the Browns after the 2021 season.

In five games this season, he has 20 catches (on 47 targets) for 208 yards and two touchdowns. That projects to 68 catches for 680 yards.