Amari Cooper isn’t thinking about being traded

As the Browns sink into a potential lost season, could they be tempted to trade receiver Amari Cooper?

Asked about the possibility by reporters on Thursday, Cooper said (via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com) that he hasn’t thought about being traded, since he’s focused solely on winning.

If the Browns don’t start winning soon, it’ll be time for the Browns — and for Cooper — to think about a making a deal to the highest bidder. He’s in the last year of his contract. And with the Browns ball-and-chained by Deshaun Watson’s contract, it makes sense to stockpile low-cost players in the form of extra draft picks.

Cooper has been traded twice before, by the Raiders to the Cowboys during the 2018 season and by the Cowboys to the Browns after the 2021 season.

In five games this season, he has 20 catches (on 47 targets) for 208 yards and two touchdowns. That projects to 68 catches for 680 yards.