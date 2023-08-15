Amari Cooper on Elijah Moore: We’re going to be a great tandem together

The Browns used a second-round pick to acquire receiver Elijah Moore from the Jets.

If his teammate Amari Cooper is right about their potential as a duo, then that trade will have been well worth it.

Speaking to reporters after Monday’s joint practice with the Eagles, Cooper noted he has high hopes for his partnership with Moore.

“It’s been great,” Cooper said in his press conference. “Elijah makes a lot of plays. He’s a great complement to the offense, great complement to me. We’re going to be a great tandem together, you know? I think about great tandems like Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. You know, that’s what I think we could be.

“We both run really good routes, both create separation. We both get open, and we’re both reliable.”

As two of the backbones of the Greatest Show on Turf Rams teams of the 00s, Holt and Bruce were routinely each amassing 1,000 yards to help power the offense with running back Marshall Faulk.

If the Browns can get that kind of production out of Cooper and Moore, the team’s offense will definitely be in good shape.