Amari Cooper out again for Bills

The Bills ruled Keon Coleman out on Friday and he’s not the only wide receiver who will miss Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Amari Cooper is inactive for the second straight week. Cooper, who has appeared in two games for Buffalo since arriving in a trade, is dealing with a wrist injury.

KJ Hamler is also inactive for the Bills, which leaves Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Jalen Virgil, and Tyrell Shavers as the available options in the receiver group.

The Colts are also missing a member of their receiving corps on Sunday. Michael Pittman Jr. was ruled out with a back injury during the week.