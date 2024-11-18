Amari Cooper: The Josh Allen experience has been phenomenal

Bills quarterback Josh Allen added another signature moment to his highlight reel on Sunday when he sprinted 26 yards for a touchdown with just over two minutes left in the team’s 30-21 win over the Chiefs.

Allen has made plays like that many times during his run in Buffalo and longtime Bills watchers could be forgiven if they’ve started to take some of his achievements for granted. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is a new arrival, however, and he’s still getting used to sharing the field with a player capable of making the kind of magic that Allen routinely pulls off.

“The Josh Allen experience, with this magnitude — it’s been phenomenal, man,” Cooper said. “Like I said before, he’s a great player. The old adage, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations, and that’s exactly what he did.”

Cooper said that Sunday was the “first time in a long time that I’ve actually felt joy” during a football game and called it amazing to be part of a team filled with so many players stepping up in big moments. Allen sets the tone for those efforts and Sunday was a reminder that it’s hard to find players who do it better than the Bills quarterback.