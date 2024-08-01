Amarius Mims carted off at Bengals practice, but says he’s fine and will be back Friday

The Bengals had a scare in training camp today when first-round rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims was carted off the field, but he said afterward that he’s fine.

It was a hot day in Cincinnati and Mims indicated that leaving practice early was a precaution because of the heat, rather than an injury.

“I’ll be back tomorrow. I’m good,” Mims told reporters after practice. “The heat is the heat. I’m fine, man. I’m good.”

At 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, Mims is one of the biggest players in the NFL, and big linemen can be particularly vulnerable to overheating during sweltering August practices. Mims took care of himself today so he’ll be good to go tomorrow.