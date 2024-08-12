Amarius Mims out several weeks with strained pec

Bengals first-round pick Amarius Mims’s preparation for his rookie season has hit a snag.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at a Monday press conference that Mims is dealing with a strained pectoral muscle. Taylor said that the tackle will miss several weeks as a result of the injury, so he may not be available for the start of the regular season.

Mims started at right tackle in the Bengals’ first preseason game and played 16 snaps in his first NFL game action.

Orlando Brown started at left tackle and Trent Brown, who recently came off the non-football injury list, will likely see the majority of the time on the right side.