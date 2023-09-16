Amazon and Nielsen claim 16.6 million on average watched Vikings-Eagles

The new calculations are having the intended effect. More people are watching Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

Or, more accurately, Amazon Prime can claim more people are watching.

With a revised formula from Nielsen that ruffled the feathers of executives from other NFL broadcast partners, Amazon Prime announced a total audience of 16.6 million viewers for Thursday night’s Vikings-Eagles game.

Nielsen, after constantly squabbling with Amazon last year regarding the accuracy of the numbers, agreed to incorporate Amazon data in the calculation, driving it higher than it was in 2022. The NFL, cognizant of the importance of maximizing the perceived audience for streamed games in order to maximize the value of those games, fully supports the approach.

It’s frankly somewhat amazing that Amazon doesn’t have reliable, verifiable, hard numbers regarding the customers with Prime who watched the game. They know everything else about the things on which we click. How can’t there be a true, accurate number as to how many have accessed the stream of the game?