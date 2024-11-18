 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargersmovingforward_241118.jpg
Chargers on ‘upward trajectory’ with room to grow
nbc_pft_snfchargers_241118.jpg
Chargers’ culture shift evident in SNF thriller
nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargersmovingforward_241118.jpg
Chargers on ‘upward trajectory’ with room to grow
nbc_pft_snfchargers_241118.jpg
Chargers’ culture shift evident in SNF thriller
nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amid concerns over its NFL capabilities, Netflix announces Beyoncé will perform at Christmas game in Houston

  
Published November 18, 2024 07:58 AM

Netflix has figured out one important aspect about NFL-style P.R. management. When on the ropes, roll out a bright, shiny object.

After a night of boxing that was far closer to disaster than triumph, and in the aftermath of pointed criticism that their unverified viewership numbers might be more than a little fugazi, Netflix announced that Beyoncé will perform at halftime of the Ravens-Texans game in Houston.

It frankly seems a little beneath the pop icon, who has performed at halftime of the Super Bowl. It’s safe to assume Netflix made her an offer she couldn’t refuse.

Whatever Netflix is paying, here’s hoping they pay plenty more to improve their technology in advance of December 25. If viewers have the same experience they had during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, Netflix will hear it loudly from fans — and even more loudly from the NFL.