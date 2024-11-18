Amid concerns over its NFL capabilities, Netflix announces Beyoncé will perform at Christmas game in Houston

Netflix has figured out one important aspect about NFL-style P.R. management. When on the ropes, roll out a bright, shiny object.

After a night of boxing that was far closer to disaster than triumph, and in the aftermath of pointed criticism that their unverified viewership numbers might be more than a little fugazi, Netflix announced that Beyoncé will perform at halftime of the Ravens-Texans game in Houston.

It frankly seems a little beneath the pop icon, who has performed at halftime of the Super Bowl. It’s safe to assume Netflix made her an offer she couldn’t refuse.

Whatever Netflix is paying, here’s hoping they pay plenty more to improve their technology in advance of December 25. If viewers have the same experience they had during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, Netflix will hear it loudly from fans — and even more loudly from the NFL.