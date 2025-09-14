Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions blow out the Bears, 52-21

After a rough loss in Week One, the Lions got back to business in Week Two.

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions’ offense ran wild against the Bears today, winning 52-21 in a game that showed what a wealth of playmakers Detroit has.

Goff completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Three of those touchdown passes went to St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 115 yards. Jameson Williams only caught two passes, but they went for 64 and 34 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each had a rushing touchdown. The Lions were getting contributions from all over the place.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows those players well, having previously been the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Johnson’s offense in Chicago remains a work in progress. Caleb Williams completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, showing flashes of talent but also struggling for long stretches of the game, just as he did in the Bears’ Week One loss.

At 0-2, Chicago is picking up right where it left off last season: In last place in the NFC North. The Lions improve to 1-1 and look, after an ugly Week One, like contenders.