Amon-Ra St. Brown: Defense is playing great, we need to do more on offense

The Lions averaged more than 27 points per game during the 2023 season, which was good for fifth in the league and was a big reason why they won the NFC North.

Scoring has not come so easily through the first three weeks of this season. The Lions are scoring just over 20 points per game through three weeks and the offensive issues were a topic of conversation for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown after Sunday’s game in Arizona.

The Lions won that game 20-13 and St. Brown said that victory is always the most important thing while making it clear that he thinks the offense needs to do more to hold up its end of the bargain.

“Our defense is playing great. I feel like we, as an offense, got to put more points on the board . . . It’s nice to get a win, but we feel like as an offense we can get a lot better,” St. Brown said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “A lot of room for improvement and we will get better. I don’t think we’re too worried, but we’ve got to keep improving.”

One positive sign on Sunday was the team’s red zone efficiency. They scored touchdowns on three of their 11 trips into the area in the first two weeks, but they were 2-for-2 in Arizona. The next step will be to get down near the end zone more often while continuing to make those visits fruitful ones.