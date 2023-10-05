Brian Branch misses another practice

Lions rookie safety Brian Branch has played well early this season, but he may not be in the lineup against the Panthers this weekend.

Branch missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday. Branch is dealing with an ankle injury.

The rookie has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception return for a touchdown and four passes defensed so far this year.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) and fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) were also out. Left tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee, hamstring), linebacker Julian Okwara (shoulder), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (groin), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) were all listed as questionable.