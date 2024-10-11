 Skip navigation
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
Is Purdy still an underrated NFL quarterback?
Is Purdy still an underrated NFL quarterback?
Could Rodgers have done more to help Saleh?
Could Rodgers have done more to help Saleh?

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Amon-Ra St. Brown on Jourdan Lewis: Trash talk fires me up, I love it

  
Published October 11, 2024 08:06 AM

Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis has a reputation for getting under the skin of opposing receivers and he added to it in last Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

Steelers receiver George Pickens grabbed Lewis by the facemask and threw him to the ground at the end of the game, which is an emotional response that Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown can understand. St. Brown said on his podcast this summer that Lewis was “talking crazy” during last December’s game between the teams and Lewis recalled that this week by saying “we’re going to see what’s real and what’s not” when the two teams meet again this Sunday.

On Thursday, St. Brown called Lewis a “good player” and said that any chatter is going to serve as motivation for him to come up with a big game.

“Yeah, typically don’t get too involved,” St. Brown said, via Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. “I might say something back a little, but for the most part, it fires me up, gets me going. So, I love it.”

St. Brown had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in last season’s loss to the Cowboys and a repeat of that production — along with a lack of reporting issues for eligible receivers — would be a boost to the Lions’ chances of a win in Week Six.