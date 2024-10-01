 Skip navigation
Amon-Ra St. Brown throws a 9-yard touchdown to Jared Goff

  
Maybe they will call it the Detroit Special.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took a handoff from quarterback Jared Goff and started right. Goff sneaked out to the left, and St. Brown stopped and threw it back to Goff.

Seahawks linebacker Trevis Gibson saw it, but too late to break up the pass.

It goes down as a 9-yard touchdown throw from St. Brown to Goff, who threw the ball into the stands. It was St. Brown’s first throw in his college or pro career, and Goff’s second career catch and first career touchdown reception.

It is the Lions’ only passing touchdown of the night, with Jahmyr Gibbs running for two scores and David Montgomery one.

The Lions lead 28-14 with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter.

Montgomery had the big play in the five-play, 70-yard drive with a Beast Mode run of 40 yards. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon put a lick on Montgomery at the line of scrimmage, but Witherspoon took the brunt of the hit, with Montgomery bouncing off and then breaking more tackles before Rayshawn Jenkins pushed him out a the Seattle 30.