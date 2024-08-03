Amon-Ra St. Brown will buy Jahmyr Gibbs anything he wants if he joins exclusive club this year

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a deal for teammate Jahmyr Gibbs.

If Gibbs generates 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, St. Brown will buy him whatever he wants.

Gibbs plans to cash in, if he can pull it off. “I’m gonna break his bank,” Gibbs told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. Gibbs added that he “might get a house.”

It’s a low-risk proposition for St. Brown. Only three players have ever done it. 49ers running back Roger Craig, Rams running back Marshall Faulk, and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Some are calling it a “bet.” It’s not; it’s a one-way promise. And while such private incentives can still make the league office a little queasy (there’s a slippery slope toward bounties), it’s not a gambling policy issue because it’s not as if Gibbs loses anything if he fails.

And don’t feel bad for St. Brown is he has to pay up. He’s making more than $30 million per year under his new deal. Gibbs, in the second year of his slotted rookie contract, will make roughly $1.5 million.