Andre Cisco agrees to join Jets on a one-year deal

Free agent safety Andre Cisco has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cisco is 100th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

The Jaguars made him a third-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville. He has appeared in 63 games with 47 starts.

Cisco has totaled 229 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight interceptions, 24 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

In 2024, he started 14 of the 16 games he played and recorded 68 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups.