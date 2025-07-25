Andrew Berry: Browns could keep all four QBs on 53-man roster

Four quarterbacks entered training camp with the Browns and four could remain on the roster after the cut to 53 players as well.

That was the message from Browns General Manager Andrew Berry on Thursday. The general feeling when the team drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to go with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett was that someone would wind up as the odd man out in Cleveland, but Berry said that the team is open to holding onto all of them into September.

“I also think with the roster flexibility nowadays — especially with the elevations that you’re able to have on the practice squad — there’s just more flexibility in terms of how to build your 48-man game day roster, where it’s maybe not as quite as restrictive in the past,” Berry said, via the team’s website. “Now, that being said, when roster rules were more, let’s say, draconian, there have been teams that have carried four. So, if there are four that are 53-man worthy, we think it makes the most sense for us to keep them.”

If the Browns decide to go with three, one of the veteran quarterbacks could be appealing trade bait for a team that loses a player to injury or wants to upgrade their backup spot ahead of Week 1. That’s one of many storylines to watch as the quarterback competition plays out in Cleveland.