 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andrew Berry: Nothing we’ve done precludes extending Amari Cooper’s contract

  
Published July 29, 2024 11:18 AM

The Browns kicked off training camp by giving wide receiver Amari Cooper a raise and that might not be the last time they agree to a new deal with the wideout.

Cooper got $5 million added to his compensation for the 2024 season and his full salary is now fully guaranteed. He remains on track to become a free agent after the season, but General Manager Andrew Berry said on Monday that the team is open to more than just altering the veteran wideout’s deal.

“I think everybody here understands what Amari means to this organization,” Berry said, via 92.3 The Fan. “He’s been a big part of our success. We were glad we were able to resolve the situation. Nothing that we’ve done would preclude us from extending him.”

Cooper has 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 15 touchdowns through two seasons with the Browns and similar production this fall would make it hard for the Browns to let him walk away in 2025.