Andrew Berry: Nothing we’ve done precludes extending Amari Cooper’s contract

The Browns kicked off training camp by giving wide receiver Amari Cooper a raise and that might not be the last time they agree to a new deal with the wideout.

Cooper got $5 million added to his compensation for the 2024 season and his full salary is now fully guaranteed. He remains on track to become a free agent after the season, but General Manager Andrew Berry said on Monday that the team is open to more than just altering the veteran wideout’s deal.

“I think everybody here understands what Amari means to this organization,” Berry said, via 92.3 The Fan. “He’s been a big part of our success. We were glad we were able to resolve the situation. Nothing that we’ve done would preclude us from extending him.”

Cooper has 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 15 touchdowns through two seasons with the Browns and similar production this fall would make it hard for the Browns to let him walk away in 2025.