Andrew Berry: We’re happy Grant Delpit will be on our team for the foreseeable future

The Browns formally announced their three-year extension with safety Grant Delpit on Monday.

Delpit, a second-round pick in 2020, was in the final year of his rookie deal.

“When we began the season, our defensive staff set the goal of leading the NFL in three categories: Physical Toughness, Effort and — most importantly — Badassery,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “Grant’s competitive, high-energy, on-field personality is the perfect embodiment of these characteristics. To see Grant blossom into a disruptive, heat-seeking missile in the run game while maintaining the ability to match-up in man coverage has been particularly rewarding for our organization because of the adversity that defined his early career.

“We’ve seen his work ethic and mental toughness in full force as he battled back from an Achilles tear as a rookie, and he’s done nothing but make up for lost time since. We are happy that Grant will be a member of our team for the foreseeable future.”

In 45 games with 36 starts, Delpit has recorded six interceptions, 16 passes defensed, and 2.5 sacks. This season, Delpit has registered 80 total tackles with seven for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, three passes defensed, and an interception.

“I’m excited to further my career in Cleveland,” Delpit said in a statement. “The city has shown me nothing but love since the day I was drafted. The Haslams, AB, all of my coaches and teammates, I can’t say enough good things about everyone and the environment since I’ve been here. I look forward to continuing this winning culture and showing the city of Cleveland the love back that they give me. It’s frustrating that the injury occurred yesterday, but I am doing everything in my power to get back as soon as possible to help the team win.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski did not have much of an update on Delpit’s groin injury when he spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon. But Delpit’s standing with the organization is certainly not in question going forward.