Andrew DePaola staying with Vikings on three-year deal

The Vikings have reached agreement on a three-year, $4.025 million contract with long snapper Andrew DePaola, according to his agent, Sean Stellato. DePaola will receive $2.265 million guaranteed, the largest ever for a long snapper.

DePaola, 35, earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors last season.

He has played for four teams in eight seasons, having arrived in Minnesota during the 2020 season. DePaola has appeared in every game the past two seasons.

In his career, DePaola has played 106 games, seeing action on 918 special teams snaps.