Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal active for Giants Sunday

The Giants are welcoming several offensive players back on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was cleared to return early in the week after missing the last three games with a neck injury. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Evan Neal are also in the lineup for the 2-6 club. Thomas has missed seven games with a hamstring injury and Neal missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Kicker Randy Bullock is also active. He was elevated from the practice squad after signing with the team on Friday.

Kicker Cade York also signed with the team this week, but he is inactive along with safety Gervarrius Owens, offensive lineman Sean Harlow, tackle Joshua Miles, defensive lineman Jordon Riley, and running back Jashaun Corbin.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was the only Raider listed as questionable. He is active along with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is backing up Aidan O’Connell.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Divine Deablo, tackle Thayer Mumford, fullback Jakob Johnson, linebacker Luke Masterson, defensive tackle Byron Young, and defensive end Isaac Rochell are the Raiders inactives.