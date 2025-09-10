Andrew Van Ginkel is in the concussion protocol, Blake Cashman to miss time

The Vikings could be missing several players on defense for Sunday night’s game against the Falcons.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at his Wednesday press conference that linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and cornerback Jeff Okudah are both in the concussion protocol. Both players will have to pass through each stage of that protocol before they’ll be cleared to return and they have a shorter window to do that for this week because the Vikings played on Monday night.

Linebacker Blake Cashman left Monday’s win over the Bears with a hamstring injury and O’Connell said he will miss time as a result. Running back Ty Chandler is also going to be out this week because of a knee injury.

Safety Harrison Smith missed the opener with an illness and left tackle Christian Darrisaw was out as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Both players will try to ramp up their participation in hopes of returning against Atlanta.