nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Andy Borregales named AFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:32 PM

The Patriots got a strong game out of kicker Andy Borregales and he’s now been recognized for it.

Borregales has been named AFC special teams player of the week.

In the 26-20 victory over the Bengals, Borregales connected on all four of his field goals and both of his extra points for 14 total points. His field goals were 41, 45, 19, and 52 yards.

Borregales has now connected on 19-of-21 field goals and 33-of-35 extra points so far in 2025 after the Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the draft.

New England will host the Giants on Monday night in Week 13.