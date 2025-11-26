Andy Borregales named AFC special teams player of the week

The Patriots got a strong game out of kicker Andy Borregales and he’s now been recognized for it.

Borregales has been named AFC special teams player of the week.

In the 26-20 victory over the Bengals, Borregales connected on all four of his field goals and both of his extra points for 14 total points. His field goals were 41, 45, 19, and 52 yards.

Borregales has now connected on 19-of-21 field goals and 33-of-35 extra points so far in 2025 after the Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the draft.

New England will host the Giants on Monday night in Week 13.