Andy Dalton has a quad injury, Panthers looking to add a quarterback

  
Published August 2, 2024 09:29 AM

Quarterbacks looking for work should be reaching out to the Panthers.

The team is in the market for some help at the position because backup Andy Dalton is dealing with a quad injury. Head coach Dave Canales said on Thursday night that the team will be looking for help “for the time being.”

Undrafted rookie Jack Plummer is the only other quarterback on the roster behind Bryce Young and he got extra work during Thursday night’s Fan Fest practice.

“It was good for Jack Plummer to get out there to get those reps, started off that first possession, missed a couple of open guys just high,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “Part of the jitters. It’s so good to just see him work through that, settle himself and start making plays.”

The Panthers are set to open their preseason schedule next Thursday and Plummer will be in line for plenty of work in that game regardless of any moves the Panthers make in the coming days.