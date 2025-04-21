 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Dalton owns low-percentage stake in Leeds United of the Premier League

  
Published April 21, 2025 07:14 PM

Panthers backup quarterback Andy Dalton bought a “very, very, very, very low percentage” stake in Leeds United.

On Monday, Leeds earned promotion back to the Premier League with a 6-0 win over Stoke combined with Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

“As an investor, that was great,” Dalton said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “Buy low.”

He now has something — “very, very, very, very low percentage” something — in common with Panthers owner David Tepper.

“Yeah, we have owners meetings and stuff that we’ve got to go to,” Dalton said.

Dalton called it a “fun thing” to invest in, though he has never been to the city of Leeds or Elland Road, the home stadium of the club. He also admits he doesn’t know all the players.

Dalton grew up playing soccer and knew all the rules, but didn’t become interested in the business of the sport until watching Amazon’s “All or Nothing” documentary about Manchester City’s 2018 season.

“So I just watched it, and I was like, ‘I’m kind of hooked on this; this is sweet,’” Dalton said. “And you kind of figure out how the Premier League works. There’s relegation and promotion. I didn’t know any of that kind of stuff. So, it’s like, ‘OK, well, they’re playing a Premier League game, but now they’re playing an FA Cup game, and now they’re playing a Champions League game.’ They just mix games in, so they’re playing three or four competitions at once. It’s wild how the whole thing works.”