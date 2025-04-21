Andy Dalton owns low-percentage stake in Leeds United of the Premier League

Panthers backup quarterback Andy Dalton bought a “very, very, very, very low percentage” stake in Leeds United.

On Monday, Leeds earned promotion back to the Premier League with a 6-0 win over Stoke combined with Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

“As an investor, that was great,” Dalton said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “Buy low.”

He now has something — “very, very, very, very low percentage” something — in common with Panthers owner David Tepper.

“Yeah, we have owners meetings and stuff that we’ve got to go to,” Dalton said.

Dalton called it a “fun thing” to invest in, though he has never been to the city of Leeds or Elland Road, the home stadium of the club. He also admits he doesn’t know all the players.

Dalton grew up playing soccer and knew all the rules, but didn’t become interested in the business of the sport until watching Amazon’s “All or Nothing” documentary about Manchester City’s 2018 season.

“So I just watched it, and I was like, ‘I’m kind of hooked on this; this is sweet,’” Dalton said. “And you kind of figure out how the Premier League works. There’s relegation and promotion. I didn’t know any of that kind of stuff. So, it’s like, ‘OK, well, they’re playing a Premier League game, but now they’re playing an FA Cup game, and now they’re playing a Champions League game.’ They just mix games in, so they’re playing three or four competitions at once. It’s wild how the whole thing works.”