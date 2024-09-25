Andy Dalton pops up on practice report with ankle injury

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton popped up on the practice report Wednesday with an ankle injury. Dalton, though, was a full participant.

Dalton made his first start since Week 3 of last season, leading the Panthers to their first win of the season Sunday. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-22 win over the Raiders.

The Panthers practiced without five players Wednesday.

Defensive linemen A’Shawn Robinson (knee) and Shy Tuttle (foot) joined right guard Damien Lewis (elbow) and core special teams player Lonnie Johnson (hip) in rehab. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney had a rest day.

Running back Chuba Hubbard was limited in a load-management day after 169 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Raiders.

Safety Nick Scott (quad) also was limited.