Andy Reid “a bit surprised” Chris Jones did not report

Back on Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he was unsure if defensive tackle Chris Jones would report to training camp.

But, Reid noted, the two sides were communicating with Jones seeking a new contract.

Then the weekend came and Jones elected not to report. He’s being fined $50,000 per day and, with the latest CBA, those fines cannot be waived.

In his Sunday press conference, Reid admitted he was “a bit surprised” that Jones didn’t show up to camp.

“We’ll just see how things go here down the road. There had been communication. We’ll see where it goes from here, and we’ll take it,” Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “If you’re not here, we just keep moving. That’s how we roll.”

Reid noted that the communication between the two sides was “good up to just a bit ago.”

“They’re doing their thing. We’re doing our thing,” Reid said. “We’ll just see where it goes from there.”

Jones is entering the last year of his contract with Kansas City. He’s coming off one of his best ever seasons, tying a career-high with 15.5 sacks along with 17 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits. He was a first-team All-Pro and finished third in AP defensive player of the year voting.

