Andy Reid unsure if Chris Jones will report for training camp this week

A week ago, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that the Chiefs were optimistic that they’d agree to a contract extension with defensive tackle Chris Jones before the start of training camp.

Kansas City’s rookies and quarterbacks reported to camp on Tuesday with veterans slated to report on Saturday — so there’s still time for that optimism to result in a new deal.

But on Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said he’s not sure whether or not Jones will be in camp on July 22.

“I don’t know that. I’ll have to just see how that goes,” Reid said in his press conference. “I mean, there’s communication going on. That’s the important part. And we just have to see.”

The Chiefs have been open about wanting to get a deal done with Jones throughout the offseason. The defensive tackle put together one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, recording 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits. Jones was a first-team All-Pro and finished No. 3 in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

A Chiefs second-round pick in 2016, He’s entering the last season of a four-year deal signed in 2020.

One factor that may speed the negotiations along is Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ agreeing to a contract extension last week.

We’ll see if the Chiefs can get a deal done with Jones before Saturday’s report date.