Report: Chiefs optimistic about getting Chris Jones extension done

The Chiefs will start having players report to training camp next Tuesday and they’re hoping to get a piece of contractual business done before everyone has checked in.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has been angling for a contract extension all offseason and General Manager Brett Veach said at the end of the offseason program that the team felt good about their chances of striking a deal with the All-Pro. It appears that feeling remains in place.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported on Tuesday’s Sportscenter that the Chiefs are optimistic about their chances of getting a deal done with Jones and that they’re “likely” to get that deal done before training camp. Doing so would lower Jones’ cap hit from over $28 million, which would give the Chiefs a little more room to use over the course of the coming season.

It would also free Jones to focus solely on reaching his goal of winning defensive player of the year this season and that development would be a welcome one in Kansas City at any price tag.