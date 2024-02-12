Andy Reid confirms he will return in 2024 for a chance at a threepeat

A day after his third Super Bowl victory, Andy Reid’s answer hasn’t changed. He will return to the Chiefs for a chance to threepeat, a feat that has never happened in the Super Bowl era.

The Chiefs coach had a one-word answer, and repeated it, when asked to confirm he was returning for 2024.

“Yep,” Reid said at the day-after news conference. “Yep.”

Reid then was asked why, at almost 66 years old, he didn’t want to walk off into the sunset.

“I actually haven’t even thought about [retiring],” Reid said. “I get asked it. I’m still kind of in awe of the game and what went on there, so, I really haven’t thought why or what or anything else. But people keep asking me. I keep saying, ‘Why did [Bill] Belichick and Pete [Carroll] retire?’ Ask those old guys that question. I’m the old guy now, so I guess I’m going to be asked that. And I really haven’t gone there. I really haven’t thought about it. “

Belichick and Carroll actually didn’t retire. Both have made clear they want to keep coaching, but both are out of work because they couldn’t keep winning after losing their Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Reid knows how good he has it with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are a well-oiled machine, who, even in a “down” year, won another Super Bowl.

It wasn’t so long ago that there was debate about Reid’s Hall of Fame candidacy. He has left no doubt with back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

Reid ranks fourth all time in regular-season wins with 258, trailing only Don Shula (328), George Halas (318) and Belichick (302). His 26 postseason wins are five behind Belichick.