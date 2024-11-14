Andy Reid: DeAndre Hopkins is “dirty tough,” gets back in and wants more

While he was acquired just a few weeks ago, it hasn’t taken DeAndre Hopkins long to make an impact on the Chiefs’ offense.

After catching two touchdowns in Kansas City’s overtime victory against Tampa Bay, Hopkins caught four passes on five targets for 56 yards in the win over Denver last Sunday.

How has Hopkins seemingly gotten so comfortable so quickly?

“He’s always been a great player, and this offense gives him opportunities — his style of player and the quarterback trusts him,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference. “And then, what he is, is what you saw on Sunday with the one catch on the crossing route — where [he’s] dirty tough, lands on the football, was able to get up, shows no sign of weakness on that, and wants to get back in and go. And that’s been him. Tough catch, contested ball, lands on it hard, and gets back in and plays and wants more.”

Reid also touted Hopkins’ ability to make a strong contested catch as one of the qualities that sets him apart from other receivers Kansas City’s recently had.

“Well he’s great with the contested balls, that’s what he’s great with,” Reid said. “So, if you get it in — he has long arms and big hands and if you get it in that radius, you’re pretty sure he’s going to get that son of a gun.

“We’ve had good receivers here and we have good receivers here. But that’s his strength right there.”

In three games with the Chiefs, Hopkins has caught 14 passes for 171 yards with two touchdowns. Kansas City would surely like to keep him going in Sunday’s upcoming matchup with Buffalo.