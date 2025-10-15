 Skip navigation
michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Andy Reid declines to comment on LT Josh Simmons

  
The Chiefs are getting receiver Rashee Rice back this week, but the situation with their left tackle is much less clear.

Head coach Andy Reid declined to discuss anything related to rookie Josh Simmons, including whether he would practice on Wednesday and if there’s a timeline for his return to the team.

“As far as Josh Simmons’ situation goes, I’m not going to comment on it today,” Reid said. "[G.M. Brett] Veach is handling everything there. And we’ll leave it at that.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also elected to keep all details in-house.

“I’ll keep conversations kind of between us,” Mahomes said. “But I’m always praying for him. I’m praying for all my teammates, so I’m always praying for him. I’ll just keep everything else kind of private to us.”

Simmons reportedly went to California over the weekend to deal with a family matter. It appears he is still away from the team.

With Reid noting Veach is handling the matter, there could be a roster move to come. Or Simmons could be back with the team soon.

Jaylon Moore started at left tackle in Simmons’ stead and would presumably do the same this week if Simmons remains unavailable.