Andy Reid: “Good chance” Patrick Mahomes doesn’t play this week

The Chiefs are breaking camp on Wednesday at Missouri Western State and head coach Andy Reid shared some plans for preseason playing time on Friday in Seattle.

Via multiple reporters, Reid said in his press conference that there’s a “good chance” quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in the game. Other starters are likely to rest as well.

This is a bit of a change for Reid, who usually gives starters plenty of playing time in the team’s penultimate preseason game.

Mahomes was on the field for just three snaps in last week’s preseason opener, tossing a 1-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jason Brownlee.

For his part, Mahomes noted that he has no problem playing in the final exhibition contest against the Bears in the final preseason contest.

“I always want to play and be out there,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “I trust in coach Reid and his process fully.”