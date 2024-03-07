Andy Reid “hoping” Chiefs can get deal done with Chris Jones

Defensive tackle Chris Jones posted a photo on social media Thursday of Andy Reid celebrating the Super Bowl victory with him. Jones included the caption “KC.....”

Chiefs Kingdom took that as a positive sign as the team and Jones’ representation are working on a new contract for the star player.

Reid was asked about the cryptic message during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday.

“Well, that could be taken a couple of different ways,” Reid told Eisen, via Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports. “But I like the dot, dots.”

Meaning nothing is done until it’s done, and Reid provided no indication that things are close.

“I’m hoping [it is close],” Reid said. “I can’t give you anything because I don’t have a whole lot. I’m doing all these media things, so maybe something is going better than I think it is.”

Jones, the top free agent on PFT’s top 100, did not get the franchise tag. So, absent a new deal by 4 p.m. ET Monday, other teams can begin legally negotiating with Jones.

The clock is ticking to get it done.

“We’d love to have him back,” Reid said. "[General Manager] Brett Veach and his gang are working through that. Chris Shea works with our cap and does the contracts. So, they’re all working through this thing. They’ve had great communication. So, we’ll just see where it goes from here.”

Jones, 29, has made All-Pro each of the past two seasons and has made the Pro Bowl five consecutive seasons. He had 10.5 sacks last season after totaling 15.5 in 2022.