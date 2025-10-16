Andy Reid: I hope Matt Nagy gets an opportunity to be a head coach again

Brian Callahan was the first head coach to be fired this season, raising the question of who could replace him for the Titans on a permanent basis next offseason.

Given that Tennessee G.M. Mike Borgonzni spent his pro career with Kansas City before he was hired in January, one assistant who has been brought up as a potential candidate is Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Nagy was previously the Bears head coach from 2018-2021, accumulating a 34-31 record with a pair of postseason appearances. While Chicago went 12-4 in his first year, the club was 8-8 in 2019 and 2020 before going 6-11 in 2021.

Nagy has been back with Kansas City ever since, first as senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022 before being promoted to offensive coordinator — the role he had before departing for Chicago — in 2023.

Generally, Nagy has been with Andy Reid for most of his coaching career, starting as an intern with the Eagles in 2008. He went with Reid from Philadelphia to Kansas City in 2013.

So it makes sense that when asked about Nagy becoming a head coach again on Wednesday, Reid gave a heart endorsement.

“I’m his biggest fan — and ‘Spags’ [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] likewise,” Reid said in his press conference. “So, listen, if they have that opportunity, more power to them. … I hope he gets that opportunity, for sure. Tremendous coach and person.”

There’s a lot of time between now and when the Titans will make a new hire. But Nagy will be one to watch this offseason, especially if Tennessee elects to hire someone with previous experience as a head coach.