Andy Reid: I’m a Howie Roseman fan

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has been with the team for 25 years, working his way up from an intern to running the front office. Andy Reid was the Eagles’ head coach for about the first half of Roseman’s tenure in Philadelphia.

Reid, now the Chiefs head coach preparing to face the team Roseman built in Super Bowl LIX, said today that he admires everything about the way Roseman does his job.

“I’m a Howie Roseman fan,” Reid said. “I think he does a great job. The way he’s replenished this football team has been something to watch, for sure.”

Roseman said this week that he learned a lot about the importance of the offensive and defensive lines from working with Reid early in his career, and Reid said they have similar mindsets on that.

“He believes in the offensive, defensive line, you start there and if they’re not functioning right your team’s not functioning right,” Reid said. “That’s the way he’s built that team and you can see that in their strengths there.”