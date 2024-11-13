Andy Reid: Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu “unlikely” to play this week

Help is officially on the way for both Kansas City’s offense and defense.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that both running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu will have their practice windows opened on Wednesday.

Pacheco is on injured reserve and returning from a fractured fibula. Omenihu tore his ACL during the AFC Championship Game and is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

“We’ll just gradually build them up as we go,” Reid said, adding that it’s “unlikely” Pacheco or Omenihu will play in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

In his third year out of Rutgers, Pacheco rushed for 135 yards with a touchdown and caught seven passes for 54 yards in the season’s first two games.

After missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, JuJu Smith-Schuster is slated to return to practice on Wednesday and could play against Buffalo.

“There’s a good chance he’s back,” Reid said. “We’ll see as we go through the practice. But, [if] it’s up to him, he’s back.”

Smith-Schuster has caught nine passes for 147 yards with a touchdown in 2024.

Kansas City’s full injury report will be released later in the day.